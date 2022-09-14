Andhra Pradesh Government is likely to release the result of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022 today, September 14. Candidates can download their results from the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

The AP TET 2022 exam was conducted from August 6 to 21 in Computer Based Test in two shifts: 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 to 5.00 PM.

Steps to download AP TET 2022 result

Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in Click on AP TET 2022 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Paper I A is conducted for candidates applying for teachers for Classes I to V. Paper I B is held for Classes I to V in respect of Special Education. Paper II A for classes VI to VIII and Paper II B for classes VI to VIII in respect of Special Education Teachers.

For more details, candidates are are advised to visit the official website here.