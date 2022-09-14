Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of the Class 10 board exam for students of the Kashmir division. Candidates can download their results from the official website jkbose.ac.in.

To check results, students will have to login using their roll numbers, as mentioned in the admit card.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website jkbose.nic.in Click on “Result — Kashmir Division” Click on Class 10th result link Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout

Direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.