Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Sub-Inspector of Traffic. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till September 16, 2022.

“Unsolicited queries/objections raised by other means will not be entertained. Objections registered in the designated link only will be considered,” reads the notification.

The Main written examination was conducted on September 9 and 10, 2022.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Link for Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key of Written Examination for the post of Sub-Inspector of Traffic-2021 under State Transport Authority(STA), Odisha” Key in your login details and submit Download the answer key and take a printout Raise objections, if any

