Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will close the application window for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) in Group B today, September 15. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 30 years as on September 15, 2022.

Educational Qualification: 10+2 examination pass from a recognised board or university or equivalent. Having passed the examination in General Nursing and Mid-wifery. Registered with Central Nursing Council or State Nursing Council.

Application Fee

male candidates belonging to unreserved, OBC, EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 200, whereas candidates from SC/ST/Females and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in Go to ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and register on the portal Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit Download the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.