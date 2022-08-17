Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited online applications from eligible male and female candidates for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) in Group B. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till September 15.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 30 years as on September 15, 2022.

Educational Qualification: 10+2 examination pass from a recognised board or university or equivalent. Having passed the examination in General Nursing and Mid-wifery. Registered with Central Nursing Council or State Nursing Council.

Application Fee

male candidates belonging to unreserved, OBC, EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 200, whereas candidates from SC/ST/Females and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.