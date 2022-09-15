Andhra Pradesh Government has released the final answer key of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

The result was scheduled to be announced on September 14 which was deferred. The AP TET 2022 exam was conducted from August 6 to 21 in Computer Based Test in two shifts: 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 to 5.00 PM.

Steps to download the final answer key 2022

Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in Click on the final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Paper I A is conducted for candidates applying for teachers for Classes I to V. Paper I B is held for Classes I to V in respect of Special Education. Paper II A for classes VI to VIII and Paper II B for classes VI to VIII in respect of Special Education Teachers.

