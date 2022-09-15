The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced it will release the official notification for the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGL) 2022 on September 17. The notification will be released on the official website ssc.nic.in and the online application process will start immediately.

The SSC CGL 2022 Computer Based Test (Tier I) will be tentatively held in December 2022, according to the exam calendar. The date of Tier II exam, which will be descriptive in nature, will be notified later.

“Candidates are informed that the Notice of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 10.09.2022, is now rescheduled to be published on 17.09.2022,” the notice said.

SSC will conduct the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2022 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

For all posts, the minimum educational qualification required is a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent. More details are in the notification.

The age limit varies for different posts in the range of 18-27, 18-30, 18-32 and 20-30 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for notified reserved categories.

Candidates (except women/SC/ST/PwD/ESM) will require to submit an application fee of Rs 100 while filling the form online. Online fee can be paid by candidates up to January 25.