The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2022. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website natboard.edu.in.

The NEET SS 2022 examination was conducted on September 1 and 2 for admission to DM/MCh/DrNB Super Specialty courses. Candidates placed at the 50th percentile score or above in their respective groups are declared as qualified as per the minimum qualifying criteria indicated in the Information Bulletin.

“Candidates will be able to download their individual scorecard on/after 22nd September, 2022,” reads the notice.

Steps to check NEET SS 2022 result:

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in Go to ‘Examinations’ – ‘NEET-SS’ – ‘Results’ Select the relevant group The NEET SS result will appear on the screen Download and check by searching roll number.

The common counselling for admission to all DM/MCh/DrNB Super Specialty courses shall be done at the National Level by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Visit the website of the Medical Counseling Committee mcc.nic.in for further details.