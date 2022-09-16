National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

A total of 14,90,293 candidates were registered for the exam, of which 9,68,201 appeared.

“Results of candidates are being shared with the Universities where the candidates had applied. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective Universities and Institutions for further details,” reads the notification.

NTA conducted Common University Entrance Test 2022 from July 15 to August 30 in six phases at 489 Examination Centres located in 259 cities across India and 09 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in Login to the portal using your application number and password Click on the result link Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been mandated to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (UG) – 2022 for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for academic session 2022-23 under the Ministry of Education, (MoE).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.