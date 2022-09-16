NBEMS exam calendar 2023 released; check dates for NEET PG, FMGE, MDS
The National Board Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the tentative schedule of forthcoming exams next year. Candidates set to appear for various all-India medical exams can check and download the NBEMS exam schedule 2023 from the official website natboard.edu.in.
“The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations. Please refer to NBEMS website www.natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in for Information Bulletins, Application Forms and other details of these examinations as and when notified,” NBEMS said in its notice.
According to the schedule, the NEET PG 2023 exam will be held on March 5. NEET PG examination is conducted in CBT mode for admissions to postgraduate medical courses.
On the other hand, NEET Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) 2022 for dental courses will be held on January 8.
Here’s NBEMS exam calendar 2023.
NBEMS exam calendar 2023
|Exam
|Date
|DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examination – June 2022
|October/November 2022
|Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2022
|December 4, 2022
|Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2022
|December 4, 2022
|Formative Assessment Test (FAT) 2022
|December 10, 2022
|DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examination – December 2022
|December 21, 22, 23, 24
|NEET-MDS 2022
|January 8, 2023
|Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022
|January 20, 2023
|FNB Exit Examination 2022
|February/March 2023
|DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examination – December 2022
|Feb/March/April 2023
|NEET PG 2023
|March 5, 2023