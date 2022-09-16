The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the exam dates for the post of Nursing Officer. As per the notification, the written exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 30, 2022, for the duration of 2 hours. The exam will be held from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The exam will consist 100 questions of 1 mark each.

The applicants will be able to download their admit cards from the official website osssc.gov.in 15 days prior to the exam. No hard copy of the Admission Letter will be sent to any candidates by post.

Here’s the official notice.

The OSSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4070 Nursing Officer posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Candidate Login’ Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.