The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for the Child Development Project Officer (Mains) Competitive Examination 2021. Candidates will be able to apply for the examination on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The registration will commence on September 21, 2022. The last date to apply for the exam is October 7, 2022. The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 8 and 9, 2022.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PWD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.

Here’s the official notification.

As per the Preliminary exam result, a total of 883 applicants have been declared qualified to appear for the Main exam.

The exam is being held for recruitment to 55 vacancies of Child Development Project Officer in the state Social Welfare Department. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the preliminary exam, followed by the main exam and personality test/interview round.