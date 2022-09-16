Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has postponed the exam date of the Group-03 Sub Engineer combined recruitment test 2022 to November. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website peb.mp.gov.in. The MPPEB Group 3 examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on September 24.

As per the notice, MPPEB will conduct the MP Sub Engineer exam 2022 on November 6. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The MPPEB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2557 vacancies.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for all updates.