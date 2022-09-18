National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam date for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2022. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website aiapget.nta.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 15 in two shifts — Shift 1 (Ayurveda) from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Shift 2 (Homoeopathy, Siddha and Unani) from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

“The dates of Advance City Intimation and Release of Admit Card will be announced later on,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

AIAPGET 2022 is held for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2022-23. The examination will be conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on behalf of Ministry of AYUSH with the approval of the Ministry of Education.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.