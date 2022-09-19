The online application process for Common Admission Test or CAT 2022 will conclude soon. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the examination on the official website iimcat.ac.in till, September 21 upto 5.00 PM.

CAT 2022 will be conducted in a computer-based mode on November 27 for admission to various management programmes at IIMs. The duration of the test will be 120 minutes and there will be three sessions. The admit card will be available for download from October 27.

Here’s CAT 2022 official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% for ST/SC/PWD categories], awarded by any recognized University or educational institution. Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

For more details, candidates may check the IIM CAT 2022 Information Bulletin here.

Registration Fee

The online registration fee is Rs 1,150 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates and Rs 2,300 for all other categories of candidates.

Steps to apply for IIM CAT 2022: