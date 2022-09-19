State AYUSH Mission of Tripura (SAMT) has invited online applications from eligible Tripura domiciled candidates. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website sams.co.in till October 5, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 58 vacancies, of which 38 vacancies are for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO), 8 for District Data Entry Operator, 8 for District Programme Manager, 1 for Consultant (HMIS), 1 for Finance Manager, 1 for Consultant-NAM, and 1 for Programme Manager.

Candidates applying for the vacancies should not be more than the age of 42 years. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates. For detailed information regarding the vacancies, application modalities, age, eligibility, reservation criteria, selection process, etc, candidates can check the official notification below:

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sams.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment of Approx. 58 Contractual Vacancies under State AYUSH Mission, Tripura (SAMT), Government of Tripura” Click on the registration link Once registered, proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the and take a printout

