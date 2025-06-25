Zohran Mamdani was on Wednesday poised to win the Democratic Party’s primary election for the New York mayoral polls in the United States, CNN reported.

His main opponent, former New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo, conceded the contest even as the counting of votes was underway.

Mamdani’s votes in the primary were projected to be below the 50%-mark, according to CNN. This would mean that the contest will be decided by ranked-choice votes that will be announced beginning July 1.

Mamdani, who is of Indian origin, campaigned for a rent freeze, making New York’s buses free, energy reforms and increasing taxes on the city’s wealthiest persons.

The 33-year-old has been a supporter of the Palestinian cause and has called for Israel to be held to account over its war on Gaza.

Mamdani declared victory in the primary while speaking to his supporters on Wednesday.

“In the words of Nelson Mandela: it always seems impossible until it’s done,” he said on social media. “My friends, it is done. And you are the ones who did it.”

In the words of Nelson Mandela: it always seems impossible until it’s done.



My friends, it is done. And you are the ones who did it.



I am honored to be your Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City. pic.twitter.com/AgW0Z30xw1 — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) June 25, 2025

Since 2021, Mamdani has served as a member of the New York State Assembly for the 36th district in Queens. He is also a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

If elected in the election scheduled for November 4, Mamdani will become the first Muslim and the first person of South Asian origin to become the mayor of New York.

He is the son of Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani, a Ugandan academic and professor of African, colonialism and post‐colonialism studies.

Mamdani’s opponent Cuomo was attempting a political comeback. In 2021, he had resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment and New York state’s alleged mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic. He had denied the allegations.

“Tonight was not our night; tonight was Assemblyman Mamdani’s night,” CNN quoted Cuomo as having told his supporters on Tuesday as the votes were being counted.

However, his Spokesperson Rich Azzopardi was quoted as saying that Cuomo may consider the mayoral polls in November on another party’s ticket.

Mamdani will face the city’s Mayor Eric Adams, who is contesting as an Independent despite being a member of the Democratic Party.

The Republican Party has nominated radio talk show host Curtis Sliwa.

Also read: