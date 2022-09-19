The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) will release the second mock seat allotment tomorrow based on the choices filled in by candidates as on September 19. Registered candidates will be able to check the JOSAA mock allotment result at the official website, josaa.nic.in.

The JOSAA counselling 2022 online registration process commenced on September 12. The process of registration requires candidates to reconfirm a few basic details, viz. gender, state code of eligibility and nationality, and provide their contact details.

The JOSAA first mock seat allotment was released yesterday, September 18. After the second round, candidates will be able to lock in their choices. Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2022 will end on September 21.

Here’s JOSAA counselling 2022 schedule.

Steps to check JOSAA mock allotment result:

Visit official website, josaa.nic.in Click on the 2nd mock allocation link (when available) Login using JEE(Main) Application Number, Password and security pin The JOSAA mock seat allotment result will appear on screen Download and check.

The JOSAA first allotment result will be declared on September 23 at 10.00 AM. The online reporting, fee payment, document upload and response by the candidate to the query will be done between September 23 and September 26 (5.00 PM).

The JOSAA second seat allotment list will be published on September 28, and the third list on October 3. The sixth and final allotment list will be released by October 16.