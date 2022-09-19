The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineers, Stenographers and Assistant Grade 3 in various zone. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website fci.gov.in till October 5 upto 4.00 PM.

The FCI recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5,043 vacancies (2388 North Zone, 989 South Zone, 768 East Zone, 713 West Zone and 185 North East Zone). The exam will be held in January 2023.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications:

JE: Degree in Engineering in a related field.

Steno. Grade-II: Graduate degree with speed of 40 w.p.m. and 80 w.p.m. in English typing and shorthand respectively.

Assistant Grade-III: Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computers.

Here’s FCI Non-Executives recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection process

The online test will comprise of Phase-I and Phase-II exams. The Online test and skill test (wherever applicable) shall be followed by document verification stage for the candidates provisionally selected on the basis of the merit.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to submit the application fee of Rs 500. SC/ST/PwBD and Women candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Steps to apply for FCI recruitment 2022:

Visit official website fci.gov.in Go to ‘Current Recruitments’ and click on ‘Recruitment Advertisement No. 01/ 2022-FCI Category-III dated 03.09.2022.’ Click on the apply link, register on the IBPS portal and login Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for FCI recruitment 2022.