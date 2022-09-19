Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Engineering Services Main Exam 2022. Candidates can check the interview schedule from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Engineering Services 2022 interviews will start on October 7.

“On the basis of the results of the Engineering Services Examination, 2022 declared by the Union Public Service Commission on 03.08.2022, the Commission has decided to commence the Personality Tests (Interviews) of written qualified candidates of Engineering Services Examination, 2022 from 07.10.2022,” the notice said.

The PT schedule of Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Electronics & Telecommunication Branch of Engineering Services Examination, 2022 is given below.

The UPSC ESE Mains 2022 exam was conducted on June 26 and the result was declared on August 3.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 247 vacancies under various categories: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

Here’s UPSC ESE interview schedule.