Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) or CAPF Exam 2022 today. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CAPF exam 2022 was conducted on August 7 (Sunday). The qualified candidates will have to appear for the Physical Standards Test/ Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests.

Steps to check UPSC CAPF result 2022:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “What’s New” tab Now click on “Written Result: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022”

The UPSC CAPF result merit list will appear on the screen Download and check by searching roll number

Direct link to download UPSC CAPF result 2022.

The UPSC CAPF exam 2022 is held for recruitment to 253 posts in various armed forces including BSF and CRPF. This includes: BSF-66, CRPF-29, CISF-62, ITBP-14 and SSB-82. The selection procedure/ scheme of the examination will consist of i) UPSC CAPF AC written exam, ii) Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests, (iii) Interview/Personality Test and (iv) Final Selection / Merit.