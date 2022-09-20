The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) has released the second mock seat allotment result based on the choices filled in by candidates as on September 19. Registered candidates can check the JOSAA mock allotment result at the official website, josaa.nic.in.

The JOSAA counselling 2022 online registration process commenced on September 12. The process of registration requires candidates to reconfirm a few basic details, viz. gender, state code of eligibility and nationality, and provide their contact details.

The JOSAA first mock seat allotment was released on September 18. After the second round, candidates will be able to lock in their choices. Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2022 will end on September 21.

Here’s JOSAA counselling 2022 schedule.

Steps to check JOSAA mock seat allotment result:

Visit official website, josaa.nic.in Go to ‘View 2nd Mock (Purely Indicative) Allotment Details’ link Login using JEE(Main) Application Number, Password and security pin The JOSAA 2nd mock seat allotment result will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check JOSAA mock seat allotment 2 result.

The JOSAA first allotment result will be declared on September 23 at 10.00 AM. The online reporting, fee payment, document upload and response by the candidate to the query will be done between September 23 and September 26 (5.00 PM).

The JOSAA second seat allotment list will be published on September 28, and the third list on October 3. The sixth and final allotment list will be released by October 16.