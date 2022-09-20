Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has begun the online application process for the post of Town Planning Building Overseer. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in till to October 13.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 175 vacancies of Town Planning Building Overseer under the control of the Director of Town and Country Planning in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department. The pay scale is Rs 32,810- 96,890.

Here’s TSPSC TPBO recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-44 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Degree in B. Arch. or B.E. / B. Tech (Civil) or B. Planning / B. Tech (Planning) from a University.

Selection procedure

The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based and the Selection for the posts will be based on marks secured in the written examination. The exam is likely to be held in the Month of January 2023.

Application fee

The applicant must pay Rs 200 for online application processing fee and Rs 80 for Examination Fee.

Steps to apply for TSPSC TPBO recruitment 2022: