The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has issued the board exam dates for Classes 10 and 12. Students can check the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam schedule at the official website at mahahsscboard.in.

The Maharashtra SSC board exams 2023 will be held between March 2 to March 25 while the HSC board exams 2023 will be conducted between February 21 to March 20, 2023.

As per reports, the board will communicate the examination schedule for the practical examination, category, oral examination, and other subjects separately to the school or junior college before the examination.

Information regarding the release of hall tickets will be announced later.

Here’s Maharashtra HSC board timetable 2023.

Here’s Maharashtra SSC board timetable 2023.