Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card for the Motor Vehicle Inspector exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC MVI exam 2022 will be held on September 25 (Sunday) in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 1.30 to 3.30 PM.

Steps to download APSC MVI admit card 2022:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Call Letters/Admit Cards” Click on Motor Vehicle Inspector admit card link Key in your Application Id Or Roll number and Date of Birth and submit The APSC MVI amdit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

The APSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 26 posts of Motor Vehicle Inspector under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam under Transport Department.