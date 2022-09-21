The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has announced the Summer 2022 exam result for Government Approved Short Term (Non-AICTE) Courses. Candidates can access the result online at the official website msbte.org.in.

The MSBTE has conducted the Summer 2022 short-term non-AICTE courses written exams from July 18 to August 5.

Candidates can download their results from the ‘Institute Login’ button of the respective website.

Here’s MSBTE Summer 2022 result notice.

Steps to check the MSBTE Summer 2022 result:

Visit the official website online.msbte.co.in Go to Institute Login Enter Institute Code and Password and Click on Login Button. Click on the Summer 2022 result link The MSBTE result will be displayed Download and take a printout of the result.

Here’s direct link to MSBTE result 2022.

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is an autonomous Board of Government of Maharashtra mandated to regulate matters pertaining to Diploma Level Technical education in the state.