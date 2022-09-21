The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued the exam calendar for various posts. The exams will be held in the months of October, November, December and January. Candidates can check the exam calendar at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB exam calendar 2022

Post date of exam
Supervisor 25-9-2022
Senior Technical Assistant 1-10-2022
Clerk IT 22-10-2022
Deputy Ranger 29-10-2022
School Librarian 30-10-2022
Supervisor Horticulture 30-10-2022
Forest Guard 13-11-2022
Clerk Accounts 19-11-2022
Dairy Development Inspector 20-11-2022
Forester 20-11-2022
Clerk-cum-Data Entry Operator 4-12-2022
Junior Draftsman 11-12-2022
Clerk Legal 17-12-2022
Village Development Officer 8-1-2023
Clerk 15-1-2023
Excise and Taxation Inspector 22-1-2023

Here’s PSSSB exam calendar notice.