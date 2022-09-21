The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued the exam calendar for various posts. The exams will be held in the months of October, November, December and January. Candidates can check the exam calendar at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB exam calendar 2022 Post date of exam Supervisor 25-9-2022 Senior Technical Assistant 1-10-2022 Clerk IT 22-10-2022 Deputy Ranger 29-10-2022 School Librarian 30-10-2022 Supervisor Horticulture 30-10-2022 Forest Guard 13-11-2022 Clerk Accounts 19-11-2022 Dairy Development Inspector 20-11-2022 Forester 20-11-2022 Clerk-cum-Data Entry Operator 4-12-2022 Junior Draftsman 11-12-2022 Clerk Legal 17-12-2022 Village Development Officer 8-1-2023 Clerk 15-1-2023 Excise and Taxation Inspector 22-1-2023

Here’s PSSSB exam calendar notice.