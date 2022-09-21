PSSSB exam calendar 2022 released; check dates here
The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued the exam calendar for various posts. The exams will be held in the months of October, November, December and January. Candidates can check the exam calendar at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.
PSSSB exam calendar 2022
|Post
|date of exam
|Supervisor
|25-9-2022
|Senior Technical Assistant
|1-10-2022
|Clerk IT
|22-10-2022
|Deputy Ranger
|29-10-2022
|School Librarian
|30-10-2022
|Supervisor Horticulture
|30-10-2022
|Forest Guard
|13-11-2022
|Clerk Accounts
|19-11-2022
|Dairy Development Inspector
|20-11-2022
|Forester
|20-11-2022
|Clerk-cum-Data Entry Operator
|4-12-2022
|Junior Draftsman
|11-12-2022
|Clerk Legal
|17-12-2022
|Village Development Officer
|8-1-2023
|Clerk
|15-1-2023
|Excise and Taxation Inspector
|22-1-2023