The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Supervisor (under Advt No 07/2021). Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Supervisor exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on September 25. The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up to 112 vacancies of Supervisor.

The OMR-based exam will be conducted in MCQ format and carry a total of 100 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 per wrong answer. The examination will be of 2 hours duration (from 11 AM to 1 PM).

Steps to download PSSSB Supervisor admit card 2022:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to Advertisements tab Click on “Admit card for Advertisement No. 07 of 2021 Supervisor” Key in your Username and password and submit The PSSSB Supervisor admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download the PSSSB admit card 2022.