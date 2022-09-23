The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) has released the round 1 seat allotment result based on the choices filled in by candidates during registration. Registered candidates can check the JOSAA seat allotment result at the official website, josaa.nic.in.

The JOSAA counselling 2022 online registration process was open from September 12 to 21. Based on the seat allotment, the online reporting, fee payment, document upload and response by the candidate to the query will be done between September 23 and September 26 (5.00 PM).

To check their JOSAA seat allotment result, candidates would need to login at the portal using their JEE (Main) Application Number and Password.

Here’s JOSAA counselling 2022 schedule.

Steps to check JOSAA seat allotment result:

Visit official website josaa.nic.in Go to ‘View Seat Allotment Result Round 1’ link

Login using JEE(Main) Application Number, Password and security pin The JOSAA round 1 seat allotment result will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check JOSAA seat allotment result.

The JOSAA second seat allotment list will be published on September 28, and the third list on October 3. The sixth and final allotment list will be released by October 16.