Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CDS II exam 2022 was held on September 4 for admission to 339 vacancies in various courses at different Indian military institutes. The courses will commence on July 2023.

The merit list contains the roll numbers and names of 6658 selected candidates.

The qualified candidates will have to appear for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence. The mark-sheets of the candidates, will be put on the Commission’s website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of final result.

Steps to check UPSC CDS 2 result 2022:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “What’s New” tab Now click on “Written Result (with name): Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022”

The UPSC CDS 2 result merit list will appear on the screen Download and check by searching roll number/name.

Direct link to download UPSC CDS result 2022.