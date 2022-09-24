Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the result of the Physical Education Common Entrance Test or TS PECET 2022 today. Candidates who took the test can download their rank card from the official website pecet.tsche.ac.in using their hallticket number and date of birth.

The TS PECET 2022 was held on September 21. TS PECET is conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda on behalf of TSCHE for admission into B.P.Ed. (2 Years) and D.P.Ed. (2 Years) Courses. The exam includes a Physical Efficiency Test and Skill Test in games.

Steps to check TS PECET result 2022:

Visit the official website pecet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the “Download Rank Card” link Key in your TS PECET Hallticket Number and Date of Birth Submit and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download TS PECET 2022 rank card.