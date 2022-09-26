The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Technician (Electrical). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website upenergy.in from September 27 to October 19, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 357 Technician (Electrical) vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Class 10th pass from Board of Secondary Education, UP. Certification in any of the following Trade — Electrician, Electrical, and Electrical (Power Distribution Under Skill Development). More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 826, whereas Rs 1180 is applicable to other category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.