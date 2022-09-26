Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the interview call letter for Prosecuting Officer (G) Examination, 2021. Eligible candidates can download their call letters from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from September 28 to October 13, 2022, at J&K Public Service Commission Officer, Solina Srinagar. A total of 200 candidates have been declared qualified in the Main examination.

“The candidates shall produce all original certificates/testimonials/marks sheets on the date of interview. The interview is subject to change in case of exigency,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the interview call letter

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Interview Call Letter for JK Prosecuting Officer (G) Examination, 2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the interview call letter Take a printout for future reference

