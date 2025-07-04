Play

India’s caste system is unique. Nowhere else in the world does this system of thousands of graded endogamous groups exist.

At the top of the pyramid are the dwija savarna castes: Brahmins, Baniyas and Kshatriyas.

Nearly two millennia of caste privilege means Savarnas dominate Indian society. Culture, politics and the economy in India are Savarna controlled.

Yet, there exists very little study of them as a distinct group.

Enter Ravikant Kisana, whose new book, Meet the Savarnas, intends to fill the gap.

We spoke to him on Scroll Adda’s third episode to try and understand why he wants to study upper castes.

