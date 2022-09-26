The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the revised exam dates for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022 Paper-I. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website trb.tn.nic.in.

The computer-based examination is scheduled to be conducted from October 14 to 20, 2022. The admit card download details will be released in the first week of October. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from September 10 to September 15, 2022.

Here’s the official notification.

TET exam is conducted to certify eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated to TN Education Board. The exam consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for teachers who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class VI and Paper II is for candidates who want to teacher from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear in either one exam or both the exams.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.