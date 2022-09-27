LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant/ Assistant Manager. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website lichousing.com.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted in October. The time for the test is 120 minutes for each post. The exam paper will consist of 200 questions.

The LIC HFL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 80 vacancies, of which 50 vacancies are for the post of Assistant and 30 are for the post of Assistant Manager.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ibps.in Go to Careers—Recruitment of Assistants and Assistant Managers Click on the call letter link key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

The final merit list and selection of candidates will be done on the basis of combined marks of Online Examination and Interview for Assistant and Assistant Manager (Others category) and will be done on the basis of combined marks of Work Experience in the Company as DME, Online Examination, and Interview for Assistant Manager (DME category).

The final selection will be strictly according to the merit ranking, subject to minimum qualifying marks in the Interview. The Company reserves the right to change the selection procedure, if necessary.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.