The Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) has announced that it will conduct the STAR exam 01/2023 or Agniveervayu Intake 01/2023 in the Indian Air Force in January 2023.

“Registration for STAR 01/2023 for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2023 will open in first week of Nov 2022 for male and female candidates and on-line examination will be conducted in mid Jan 2023.,” read a note on the CASB portal agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The online registration for the IAF STAR exam will commence in the first week of November. This Selection Test is to become an AGNIVEERVAYU of IAF and is not for selection as Commissioned Officers/Pilots/Navigators. This Selection Test is only for eligible male (Indian/Nepalese) candidates. Female candidates are not eligible.

Selection Process

The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu selection process will consist of 3 phases: Phase 1 online exam, Phase 2 online exam, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 & 2, and Phase 3 Medical Exam. A list of candidates finally called for enrolment in AGNIVEERVAYU INTAKE 01/2023 will be published in February.