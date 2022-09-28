The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles)-Phase III today, September 28. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 30.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Cards, he/she can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

Admit cards for candidates whose examination is scheduled for 1st October 2022, will be released soon. The admit cards for the candidates whose examination is scheduled from 8 -14 October 2022, will be released well before the examination.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card