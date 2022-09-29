The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Constable under Sports Quota. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website uppbpb.gov.in from October 1 onwards. The last date to submit the form and pay the fee is October 31, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 534 vacancies, of which 335 vacancies are for Male candidates, and 199 for Female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 22 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Class 12th pass or equivalent qualification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 400.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.