The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has deferred the application deadline for the Pre Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) 2022 and Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2022. Eligible candidates will now be able to apply on the official website peb.mp.gov.in till October 3.

The MP PVFT 2022 will be conducted on October 29 and 30 in two sessions on both days: 9.00 to 11.0 AM and 3.00 to 5.00 PM.

Eligibility Criteria

MPPEB PVFT: Candidates who have passed the Class 12 or 10+2 board exam in Science are eligible to apply for MPPEB PVFT 2022. The lower age limit is 17 years as on December 2022. More details are in the notification. Based on the PVFT 2022 result, counselling process for admission to first-year B.F.Sc. and B.V.Sc and A.H. will be conducted by the institutes.

MPPEB ADDET: Candidates who have passed the Class 12 or 10+2 board exam with science subjects including Zoology/ Mathematics/ Agriculture are eligible to apply for MPPEB ADDET 2022. The lower age limit is 17 years as on December 2022. More details are in the notification.

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 400 is applicable for the general category and Rs 200 for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for the exams

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in Go to ADDET/PVFT 2022

Click on the apply link and proceed with the registration Fill up the application form, upload documents Pay the fee and submit the application Download the form and take a printout

Here’s direct link to MPPEB ADDET application form 2022.

Here’s direct link to apply for MPPEB PVFT application form 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.