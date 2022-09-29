Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the final result of Sub Inspector of Excise 2021. Candidates can download their results from the official website ossc.gov.in.

Candidates who have been declared qualified in the Physical Standard Measurement and Physical Test and found eligible in certificate verification have been provisionally selected for the post of Sub Inspector of Excise 2021 as Initial Apointee.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 87 vacancies.

Steps to download the final result

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “List Of Candidates Provisionally Selected for the post of Sub-Inspector of Excise-2021” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.