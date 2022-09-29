Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to non-executive posts on fixed term contract basis for the period of three years & which may be extended by maximum two years. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mazagondock.in till September 30.

The display of eligible candidates on the MDL website will be issued on October 15, followed by the written exam on November 5.

In total, 1041 non-executive posts have been notified, including those of Welders, Fitters, Structural Fabricator, Electrician, Painters, etc.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum and maximum age limits for all posts are 18 and 38 years as on September 1, 2022. Relaxation is applicable to reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Refer to the official notification.

Work Experience: Work experience in the relevant trade/function in shipbuilding industry for a minimum of one year duly certified by their Personnel Department is desirable.

Here’s Mazagon Dock recruitment 2022 official notification.

Application fee

Candidates belonging to the General/ OBC /EWS category are required to pay the application fees of Rs 100. Applicants belonging to SC/ ST/ PWD (Persons With Disability)/ ExServiceman are exempted from such payment of processing fee.

Steps to apply for MDL recruitment 2022:

Visit official website mazagondock.in Go to ‘Careers’ – ‘Online Recruitment’ – ‘Non-Executive’ Click on Non-Executive Tab Register by filling up relevant details to generate login ID Login at the portal, select post and apply Fill form, upload documents, pay fee and submit Download form and take a printout

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The candidates will be called for “Written Test” based on the information provided by them in the Online application form. The Detailed scrutiny of documents of the shortlisted candidates will be done at the time of Trade/skill Test. The final merit list would be prepared based on combine marks of Online Written Test, Experience & Trade/Skill Test.