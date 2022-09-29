Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications for Group 4 recruitment 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.ap.gov.in till October 19.

The APPSC Group 4 recruitment drive aims to fill up 6 vacancies on the scale of pay of Rs 25,220 to 80,910. These include Junior Assistant, Junior Assistant cum Typist, Typist, Steno/ Typist and Junior Stenographer.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be within the age group of 18 to 42 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree.

Here’s APPSC Group 4 notification 2022.

Selection process

The selection to the post shall be on the basis of a Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by the Commission. The dates of the Written Examination will be announced separately

Application Fee

Applicants must pay Rs 250 towards application processing fee and Rs 80 towards examination fee. The candidates from reserved category are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Steps to apply for APPSC Group 4 recruitment 2022: