APPSC exam calendar 2022 released for October- November
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the exam calendar for upcoming exams in the months of October and November. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website psc.ap.gov.in.
The schedule of the computer-based test exams has been released for APPSC notification numbers-12/2021, 13/2021, 16/2021, 17/2021, 19/2021, 20/2021, 21/2021 and 04/2022. These include the posts of Fisheries Development Officer, Sericulture Officer, Food Safety Officer and others.
APPSC exam calendar 2022
|Post
|GSMA
|Subject
|Fisheries Development Officer in A.P. Fisheries Service
|21.10.2022 FN
| 19.10.2022
FN (Paper-II)
19.10.2022 AN (Paper-III)
|Sericulture Officer In A.P Sericulture Service
|21.10.2022 FN
| 20.10.2022
FN (Paper-II)
20.10.2022 AN (Paper-III)
|Agriculture Officer In A.P Agriculture Service
|21.10.2022 FN
|21.10.2022 AN
|Divisional Accounts Officer (works) Grade –II in A.P.Works Accounts Service
|07.11.2022 FN
| 03.11.2022
FN (Paper-II)
03.11.2022 AN (Paper-III)
|Technical Assistant in A.P Police Service
|21.10.2022 FN
|21.10.2022 AN
|Assistant Commissioner of Endowments in A.P. Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Service
|21.10.2022 FN
|19.10.2022 FN (Paper-II (paper-1)) 19.10.2022 AN (Paper-II (Paper-2))
|Assistant Director of Horticulture in A.P.Horticulture Service
|21.10.2022 FN
| 20.10.2022
FN (Paper-II)
20.10.2022 AN (Paper-III)
|Horticulture Officer in A.P. Horticulture Service
|21.10.2022 FN
| 18.10.2022 AN
(Qualifying
Paper)
20.10.2022 FN (Paper-II)
20.10.2022 AN (Paper-III)
|Assistant Director in A.P. Survey & Land Records Service
|21.10.2022 FN
|21.10.2022 AN
|Assistant Public Relation Officer in A.P. Information Subordinate Service
|07.11.2022 FN
|04.11.2022 FN
|Assistant Statistical Officers In A.P Economics & Statistical Sub Service
|07.11.2022 FN
|04.11.2022 FN
|Food Safety Officer in A.P Institute of Preventive Medicine, Public Health Laboratories and Food (health) Administration Subordinate Service
|21.10.2022 FN
|19.10.2022 FN
|Hostel Welfare Officer Grade –II (Women) in A.P.B.C. Welfare Sub Service
|07.11.2022 FN
|05.11.2022 FN
|Telugu Reporters In A.P.Legislature Service
|07.11.2022 FN
|05.11.2022 FN
|District Public Relation Officers in A.P. Information Service
|07.11.2022 FN
| 06.11.2022 FN
(Paper-II)
06.11.2022 AN (Paper-III)
|Extension Officer Grade-I (Supervisor) in A.P. Women Development and Child Welfare Sub–Ordinate Service
|07.11.2022 FN
|07.11.2022 AN
|Assistant Conservator of Forest
|09.11.2022 AN
| 09.11.2022 FN
(Qualifying
Paper)
10.11.2022 FN (Paper-II)
10.11.2022 AN (Paper-III)
11.11.2022 FN (Paper-IV)