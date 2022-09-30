Central Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Officers in specialist category- 2022-23 – Residual Vacancy in various streams. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website centralbankofindia.co.in till October 17, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 110 vacancies.

Vacancy Details Category Scale Vacancy IT V 01 Economist V 01 Data Scientist IV 01 Risk Manager III 03 IT SOC Analyst III 01 IT Security Analyst III 01 Technical Officer(Credit) III 15 Credit Officer III 06 Data Engineer III 09 IT III 11 Risk Manager II 18 Law Officer II 05 IT II 21 Security II 02 Financial Analyst II 08 Credit officers II 02 Economist II 02 Security I 03 Total 110

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, payscale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for candidates from SC/ST/PWBD category is Rs 175+GST, whereas Rs 850+GST is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website centralbankofindia.co.in On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” tab Click on Apply Online under Recruitment of Officers in specialist category- 2022-23 – Residual Vacancy in various streams Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Selection will be through personal interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms does not entitle a candidate to be called for Test or Interview. The applications of eligible candidates will be arranged on the basis of educational qualification and total experience and candidates to extent of 8 times the number of vacancies in the respective categories will be shortlisted for the interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.