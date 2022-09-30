Central Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Officers in specialist category- 2022-23 – Residual Vacancy in various streams. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website centralbankofindia.co.in till October 17, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 110 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Category Scale Vacancy
IT V 01
Economist V 01
Data Scientist IV 01
Risk Manager III 03
IT SOC Analyst III 01
IT Security Analyst III 01
Technical Officer(Credit) III 15
Credit Officer III 06
Data Engineer III 09
IT III 11
Risk Manager II 18
Law Officer II 05
IT II 21
Security  II 02
Financial Analyst II 08
Credit officers II 02
Economist II 02
Security I 03
Total 110

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, payscale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for candidates from SC/ST/PWBD category is Rs 175+GST, whereas Rs 850+GST is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

  1. Visit the official website centralbankofindia.co.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” tab
  3. Click on Apply Online under Recruitment of Officers in specialist category- 2022-23 – Residual Vacancy in various streams
  4. Register and proceed with the application process
  5. Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee
  6. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Selection will be through personal interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms does not entitle a candidate to be called for Test or Interview. The applications of eligible candidates will be arranged on the basis of educational qualification and total experience and candidates to extent of 8 times the number of vacancies in the respective categories will be shortlisted for the interview.

