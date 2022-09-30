Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Lecturer Govt. Homeopathic Medical College (Screening) 2020. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from October 14 to 19 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. Candidates can check more details available in the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in Click on “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT.NO. 2/2020-2021, LECTURER GOVT. HOMOEOPATHIC MEDICAL COLLEGE (SCREENING)- 2020” Key in your login details and submit Fill up the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

