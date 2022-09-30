Andhra Pradesh Government has announced the result of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

The AP TET 2022 exam was conducted from August 6 to 21 in Computer Based Test in two shifts: 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 to 5.00 PM. The final answer keys were released on September 14.

Steps to check AP TET result 2022:

Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in Click on the result link or go to Candidate Login Enter Candidate ID, date of birth, code and submit The AP TET result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check AP TET result 2022.

Paper I A is conducted for candidates applying for teachers for Classes I to V. Paper I B is held for Classes I to V in respect of Special Education. Paper II A for classes VI to VIII and Paper II B for classes VI to VIII in respect of Special Education Teachers.