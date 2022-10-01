National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online registration process for IIFT MBA IB 2023-25 on the official website iift.nta.nic.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination till November 14, 2022, upto 5.00 PM.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from November 16 to 20, 2022. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 18 for the duration of 2 hours (10.00 AM to 12.00 noon).

Downloading of admit cards will be announced later on the NTA website.

“MBA (International Business) programme offered by IIFT, is a six-trimester general management programme, designed for developing a competent cadre of business executives to meet the country’s growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management. Admission to the programme is through an entrance exam, group discussion, writing skills assessment and interview etc,” reads the notification.

Direct link to the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: There is no age limit.

Educational Qualification: Recognized Bachelor’s degree of minimum 3 years duration in any discipline with minimum 50% marks [45% in case of the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories] (worked out on the basis of aggregate marks obtained in all the papers).

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/General-EWS /OBC-NCL*/ Wards of Kashmiri Migrants and Kashmiri Pandits / Kashmiri Hindu Families (Non-Migrants) living in Kashmir Valley are required to pay the fee of Rs 2500, whereas Rs 1250 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender. For Foreign Nationals/NRIs US$ 200 / ₹ 15,000/

Steps to apply for IIFT MBA IB 2023-25

Visit the official website iift.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “IIFT MBA 2023-25 Registration” Register yourself using personal details Once registered, fill up the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a print for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.