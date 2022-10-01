The Karnataka Examinations Authority has declared the revised result of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 today, October 1. Candidates can download their results from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The KCET 2022 was held from June 16 to 18 participated by a total of 2,10,829 candidates.

As per a report by NDTV, “The revised result will be based on the suggestions made by a committee headed by DR B Thimme Gowda, Vice Chairman of the Karnataka State Higher Education Council.” The high court had asked KEA to revise the CET list considering 50% II PU marks for the repeater students.

Steps to check KCET result 2022

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Click on the link UGCET- 2022 Results Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the revised result.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.