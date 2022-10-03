The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam will close the application window for the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2022 today, October 3. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The MP ADDET 2022 will be conducted on October 29 and 30 in two sessions on both days: 9.00 to 11.0 AM and 3.00 to 5.00 PM.

The entrance exam is held for admissions in Diploma courses in Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology offered in different colleges located in the state of Madhya Pradesh. This year, 415 seats are on offer.

An application fee of Rs 400 is applicable for the general category and Rs 200 for reserved categories.

Candidates who have passed the Class 12 or 10+2 board exam with science subjects including Zoology/ Mathematics/ Agriculture are eligible to apply for MPPEB ADDET 2022. The lower age limit is 17 years as on December 2022. More details are in the notification.

Here’s MP ADDET notification 2022.

Steps to apply for MP ADDET 2022

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in Go to ‘Online Form - Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET)’

Click on the apply link and proceed with the registration Fill up the application form, upload documents Pay the fee and submit the application Download the form and take a printout

Here’s direct link to MPPEB ADDET application form 2022.

